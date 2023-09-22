Emotional reunion as students return after Orange County bus crash
The news of the crash has shaken the community, as well as students and faculty members at Farmingdale High School.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?
The Orange County Register reporter had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.
Rumors surfaced earlier this month that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were hanging out. Here's what we know about their possible romance.
Make roadside woes a thing of the past — get pumped up and on your way in minutes.
Given a list of emotions to choose from, fewer than 1 in 3 Americans picked a positive one, such as “excitement” or “optimism.”
Rudy Giuliani must appear in a Georgia courtroom to decide how much money he will have to pay two election workers he was found liable for defaming in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt posed a controversial question at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: At what point does it still make sense to have human-driven cars in cities? "If you extrapolate forward and you see that [autonomous vehicles] decrease in cost, they continue to improve their safety performance, they get much better at adapting in ways that cities find agreeable and preferable, and you see more pooled rides, the question will be: Do we want as many human-driven cars on our roads?" said Vogt. Vogt sketched out a future in which city residents and community members one day stand up to oppose the presence of human-driven vehicles, particularly in urban centers with high pedestrian density.
This second-year medical student is sharing her ultimate study hack that helps her maintain productivity. The post Medical student gives ‘unconventional’ tip for maintaining focus while studying as a ‘chronically online’ person appeared first on In The Know.
A series of stories this week show the conditions educators are dealing with as they return to the classroom and libraries.
Many American have caught COVID more than once. How much does that put your health at risk?
"This was not a vanity thing," Shepherd said of her decision.
The Washington Post takes a look at the EV adoption rate and what the 'tipping point' means for the automotive business going forward.
Join us for live coverage directly from Amazon's HQ2, where the company is expected to unveil the latest Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices -- and likely even more from its other brands.
Here's how to use the latest instagram update.
When HashiCorp announced it was changing its Terraform license in August, it set off a firestorm in the open source community, and actually represented an existential threat to startups that were built on top of the popular open source project. The community went into action and within weeks they had written a manifesto, and soon after that launched an official fork called OpenTF. Today, that group went a step further when the Linux Foundation announced OpenTofu, the official name for the Terraform fork, which will live forever under the auspices of the foundation as an open source project.
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety put four minivan models through an updated crash test and found that none protect second-row occupants.
The latest numbers show Trump gaining and Biden slipping ahead of the 2024 election.