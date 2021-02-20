'A tragic case': Organ transplant patient dies after receiving Covid-infected lungs

Doctors say a woman in Michigan contracted Covid-19 and died last fall two months after receiving a tainted double-lung transplant from a donor who turned out to harbor the virus that causes the disease — despite showing no signs of illness and initially testing negative.

Officials at the University of Michigan Medical School suggested it may be the first proven case of Covid-19 in the U.S. in which the virus was transmitted via an organ transplant. A surgeon who handled the donor lungs was also infected with the virus and fell ill but later recovered.

The incident appears to be isolated — the only confirmed case among nearly 40,000 transplants in 2020. But it has led to calls for more thorough testing of lung transplant donors, with samples taken from deep within the donor lungs as well as the nose and throat, said Dr. Daniel Kaul, director of Michigan Medicine’s transplant infectious disease service.

“We would absolutely not have used the lungs if we’d had a positive Covid test,” said Kaul, who co-authored a report about the case in the American Journal of Transplantation.

The virus was transmitted when lungs from a woman from the Upper Midwest, who died after suffering a severe brain injury in a car accident, were transplanted into a woman with chronic obstructive lung disease at University Hospital in Ann Arbor. The nose and throat samples routinely collected from both organ donors and recipients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

“All the screening that we normally do and are able to do, we did,” Kaul said.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Three days after the operation, however, the recipient spiked a fever; her blood pressure fell and her breathing became labored. Imaging showed signs of lung infection.

As her condition worsened, the patient developed septic shock and heart function problems. Doctors decided to test for SARS-CoV-2, Kaul said. Samples from her new lungs came back positive.

'A tragic case'

Suspicious about the origin of the infection, doctors returned to samples from the transplant donor. A molecular test of a swab from the donor’s nose and throat, taken 48 hours after her lungs were procured, had been negative for SARS-Cov-2. The donor’s family told doctors she had no history of recent travel or Covid-19 symptoms and no known exposure to anyone with the disease.

But doctors had kept a sample of fluid washed from deep within the donor lungs. When they tested that fluid, it was positive for the virus. Four days after the transplant, the surgeon who handled the donor lungs and performed the surgery tested positive, too. Genetic screening revealed that the transplant recipient and the surgeon had been infected by the donor. Ten other members of the transplant team tested negative for the virus.

The transplant recipient deteriorated rapidly, developing multisystem organ failure. Doctors tried known treatments for Covid-19, including remdesivir, a newly approved drug, and convalescent blood plasma from people previously infected with the disease. Eventually, she was placed on the last-resort option of ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, to no avail. Life support was withdrawn, and she died 61 days after the transplant.

Kaul called the incident “a tragic case.”

While the Michigan case marks the first confirmed incident in the U.S. of transmission through a transplant, others have been suspected. A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report reviewed eight possible cases of what’s known as donor-derived infection that occurred last spring, but concluded the most likely source of transmission of the Covid-19 virus in those cases was in a community or health care setting.

Before this incident, it was not clear whether the virus could be transmitted through solid organ transplants, though it’s well documented with other respiratory viruses. Donor transmission of H1N1 2009 pandemic influenza has been detected almost exclusively in lung transplant recipients, Kaul noted.

Extensive sampling needed

While it’s not surprising that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted through infected lungs, it remains uncertain whether other organs affected by Covid-19 — hearts, livers and kidneys, for instance — can transmit the virus, too.

“It seems for non-lung donors that it may be very difficult to transmit Covid, even if the donor has Covid,” Kaul said.

Organ donors have been tested routinely for SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic, though it’s not required by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, or OPTN, which oversees transplants in the U.S. But the Michigan case underscores the need for more extensive sampling before transplant, especially in areas with high rates of Covid-19 transmission, Kaul said.

When it comes to lungs, that means making sure to test samples from the donor’s lower respiratory tract, as well as from the nose and throat. Obtaining and testing such samples from donors can be difficult to carry out in a timely fashion. There’s also the risk of introducing infection into the donated lungs, Kaul said.

Because no organs other than lungs were used, the Michigan case doesn’t provide insight into testing protocols for other organs.

Overall, viral transmissions from organ donors to recipients remain rare, occurring in fewer than 1 percent of transplant recipients, research shows. The medical risks facing ailing patients who reject a donor organ are generally far higher, said Dr. David Klassen, chief medical officer with the United Network for Organ Sharing, the federal contractor that runs the OPTN.

“The risks of turning down transplants are catastrophic,” he said. “I don’t think patients should be afraid of the transplant process.”

Recommended Stories

  • Are COVID vaccines the reason coronavirus cases are dropping? Here’s what we know

    “The reality is the vaccine is not a silver bullet.”

  • 'He shouldn't be dead': A year after a father's COVID death, a family confronts their loss

    Following her father's COVID-19 death, Abby Reinhard struggled to find a comfortable rhythm for her family during lockdowns, shutdowns and isolation.

  • Two Motion Picture Home Staffers Died From COVID Just Before Vaccines Arrived

    Two employees of the Motion Picture Television Fund senior home died of COVID-19 last month, shortly before vaccines were made available to staff and residents. Max Alvarado, 42, and Francisco Castaneda, 54, were both longtime employees of the facility, according to remembrances posted on the MPTF Facebook page. Over the course of the pandemic, 119 […]

  • Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine, CoviVac

    Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV, though large-scale clinical trials of the shot, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, have yet to begin. Russia has already approved two COVID-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, following a similar approach of granting approval before seeing any late-stage trial results.

  • Some Wake parents are upset that COVID rules mean students sit on the floor to eat lunch

    School officials call it “picnicking,” when students sit on the classroom floor to socially distance while eating. Some critics call it “child abuse.”

  • Biden says he can't give a date when COVID-19 crisis will end

    Visiting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site Friday, President Joe Biden saw firsthand the efforts to ramp up manufacturing, but also acknowledged he can't predict exactly when life will return to normal. "I can't give you a date when this crisis will end, but I can tell you we're doing everything possible to have that day come sooner rather than later," Biden said at Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan, site. The site is a critical hub for manufacturing the vaccine, the White House said, and the trip was designed to highlight Biden's efforts to increase manufacturing capacity and maximize distribution efficiency.

  • Promising new data shows Pfizer's vaccine can overcome its ultra-cold storage requirements, as new research hints at just how effective the shot is

    Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they are seeking approval from the FDA to store their COVID-19 vaccine at higher temperatures.

  • ‘Take the vaccine’: Biden tells Americans to get Covid-19 shot as he blames ‘predecessor’ for failing to mobilise

    President urges swift passage of $1.9 trillion relief package as House Democrats unveil legislation

  • Old habits imperil Iraq as doctors warn of second virus wave

    In the busy emergency room of Baghdad’s main public hospital, Ali Abbas stood face uncovered, waiting for his sickly father. It’s a scene that confounds health workers in Iraq, who warn that the country is entering a new wave of coronavirus cases, in part because many shirk precautions. On Friday, Iraq was under its first full day of a new curfew imposed by the government in response to infection rates that have shot back up again after easing last autumn.

  • Ocular Therapeutix's (NASDAQ:OCUL) Wonderful 301% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

    Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Mistakes are...

  • Dr. Atul Gawande: It will be 6-8 weeks before more Americans can access vaccines

    One of the nation's top health experts says the U.S. is on its way to righting the ship on vaccine equity and global support.

  • 2 pieces of good news on Pfizer's widely-used COVID vaccine

    Drug company says vaccine doesn't need deep-freeze storage, which could ease distribution, as Israeli study shows 1st dose alone highly effective.

  • Ted Cruz escaped to Cancun during a crippling Texas storm in a pandemic, and travelers have so many questions

    Inquiring minds want to know: Did Sen. Ted Cruz present a negative COVID test to fly from Cancun? Why was his carry-on for a one-night trip so large?

  • The COVID pandemic has given us a road map to transform education for the better

    Education has been deeply affected by the pandemic but this can be an opportunity to create new and innovative resources for learning.

  • OutDaughtered 's Danielle Busby Says Daughter Hazel's Eye Patch Is Helping 'Strengthen' Her Vision

    "One eye was just a little bit weaker. So just to kind of strengthen it, we covered the other one up a little bit a day," Danielle Busby says of her 5-year-old daughter

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Effective After 1 Dose, Can Last 2 Weeks in Standard Freezer, Separate Research Shows

    On Friday, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that they have submitted new data about their BNT162b2 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration. With this submission, the two companies hope that the FDA will update the emergency use authorization (EUA) it has granted the vaccine. The new data indicates that Pfizer and BioNTech's BNT162b2 can be kept for as long as two weeks at temperatures common to pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, as opposed to the constant ultra-low temperature storage it initially seemed to necessitate.

  • The COVID baby bust and the risks of declining birth rates

    Americans are having fewer babies. It could spell disaster for the U.S. economy.

  • Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to Star in Paul Feig’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ at Netflix

    Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have joined the cast of Paul Feig’s upcoming Netflix movie, “The School for Good and Evil.” Based on the young adult fantasy novel by Soman Chainani, the story follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they are kidnapped to the School for Good and Evil. After their fortunes are reversed, their […]

  • Study Shows Pregnant People At 70% Higher Risk For COVID Infection

    Pregnant individuals in the study were infected with COVID-19 at a 70% higher rate A new study out of Washington state shows that those who are pregnant are at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19. The pregnant women involved contracted the coronavirus at a 70 percent higher rate compared to similarly aged adults in the []

  • Last surviving male member of exterminated Brazilian indigenous group dies of Covid

    The last surviving man of an exterminated Brazilian indigenous group has died from complications linked to Covid-19. Aruká Juma, who died on Wednesday aged between 86 and 90, was the last Juma man left from a tribe that once numbered 15,000. Repeated massacres in the 20th century meant that by 2002, just five Juma people were left – Mr Juma, his three daughters and a grandchild. Brazil’s indigenous groups are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their isolation, communal way of life and poor healthcare provisions. At the beginning of the pandemic, many indigenous groups sought to cut themselves off from the outside world by closing roads and turning away visitors. Those efforts failed, however, and the virus is now widespread among indigenous communities, with almost 49,000 cases and 969 deaths and 162 tribes affected, according to Government figures. Part of the blame may lie with the federal indigenous health service, known as Sesai. According to the Emergencia Indigena campaign, in at least three regions the virus was introduced by infected Sesai workers, while a New York Times investigation last year uncovered over a thousand infections among Sesai officials who were forced to work without adequate protective equipment or access to enough tests. Indigenous groups, many of whom remain officially “uncontacted”, also face threats from the encroachment of miners and agricultural businesses, which have grown worse under the populist, Right-wing government of president Jair Bolsonaro. As a teenager in the 1960s, Mr Juma witnessed the worst massacre of his people, when rubber tappers and tropical nut traders intruded on their land. Over 60 Juma are thought to have been killed, with just seven remaining alive. Over subsequent decades he campaigned for federal recognition for the Jumas’ land, but the effort was complicated by the lack of other Juma men and his family’s decision to move in with another group, the Uru-eu-wau-wau, where his daughters married. Mr Juma’s eldest daughter, Borehá Juma, said that she intended to follow in her father's footsteps. “I want to become like him now to fight like my father. My father was a warrior. He was chief, I was chief and now the lineage is over ”, she told Amazonia Real.