'Tragic day for Kentucky': Gov. Andy Beshear grieves soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Reuters Videos

STORY: The EU has imposed tough sanctions on Russia since the start of conflict in UkraineAnd European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says more are planned: "So a bundle of measures taken already, but this is certainly not enough". And yet the bloc still imported more than $185 billion in goods from Russia between March and January. That dwarfs its aid to Ukraine. So, what kind of business is still booming? The EU has sanctioned Russian coal and oil…And Moscow has choked off gas supplies via pipeline. But liquefied natural gas is another story. Russian LNG deliveries to Europe are up almost by almost 40% since the start of the war. Though the volumes are still far short of making up for the lost pipeline supplies. Russia’s nuclear industry faces no sanctions, partly due to opposition by Bulgaria and Hungary. Last year the EU imported over $800 million of related goods. France had to deny Greenpeace reports that it sharply increased imports of Russian enriched uranium for its power plants. The EU imported around $1.5 billion of Russian diamonds last year. It hasn’t banned the trade, or blacklisted state-controlled miner Alrosa. But the EU, U.S. and G7 are now working on a traceability system to squeeze out Russian gems. EU fertilizer imports from Russia totalled around $2.8 billion last year - up more than 40% by value due to soaring prices. Other raw materials continue to flow, including nickel. It’s used to make stainless steel, and EU imports jumped by around a half in value last year. And some major names are missing from the EU’s list of sanctioned individuals and entities. Russia’s second-largest oil producer - Lukoil - is one. Another is Gazprombank - the financial arm of energy giant Gazprom. Now campaigners like Transparency International say it’s time for secondary sanctions on those people, firms and countries helping others to dodge restrictions.