'It's tragic what happened': Central Florida family, friends devastated after 3 die in car crash

Family and friends are mourning the loss of loved ones after a horrific crash killed three adults and injured three children last Sunday.

Those adults and children all have a Central Florida connection.

Kory Watson, Lacy Price, and Rebecca Schutte died as a result of a crash that happened on I-91 in Wethersfield, Connecticut. The three all leave behind children.

Hailyn Holsinger, one of the children injured in the crash, is recovering from a broken neck, broken back, and broken legs.

Her brother, Brayson also suffered minor injuries. Schutte was the children’s mother.

Their father, Derrick Holsinger, says he is thankful his children survived the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He said, "It's tragic what happened, the kids are OK, we're going to all get through this. We’ve got a big huge family back home that is going support us and help us."

Price, who was killed, and her seven-year-old daughter, Willow were involved in the crash. Willow is recovering from her injuries. Cheyenne Markley is Price’s sister.

When she got the news that her sister and niece were involved in the crash, her heart sank.

"You don't know how to feel at that moment but scared, she said. She describes her sister as her rock.

Markley said, "She was always somebody that I had looked forward to being around. She was one of the biggest role models in my life."

She says waking up without her sister is a new normal that is going to take some getting used to.

"To not have her here anymore, just sucks. You feel like there is more that you could've done.

There is a benefit concert coming up on Nov. 19 to support family of the victims.