'Tragic and heartbreaking': Leaders mourn death of Bibb County deputy

June 30, 2022; Bibb County, AL, USA; Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade speaks at a new conference regarding the two Bibb County deputies who were shot Wednesday evening. Deputy Chris Poole was treated and released but Deputy Brad Johnson died Thursday afternoon. Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama leaders expressed sorrow Thursday after the line-of-duty death of Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson.

“Alabama feels the heavy loss of another law enforcement hero who gave his life while putting his sworn duty to protect the public ahead of his own personal safety,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall in a news release.

Hal Taylor, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, called Johnson's death "tragic and heartbreaking."

"Truly, Bibb County and the state of Alabama has lost one of its heroes," Taylor said.

The shooting occurred as Johnson and Investigator Chris Poole were pursuing a stolen vehicle off Alabama Highway 25 on Golfer’s Trail, in rural Bibb County, around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The armed suspect shot both deputies, who were taken by ambulance to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, where they received emergency treatment.

Marshall said Johnson had a serious head injury and was removed from life support Thursday afternoon.

Johnson, 32, was a seven-year veteran of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He is survived by his fiancée, two children and his parents.

“I would like to ask all Alabamians to pause and reflect on the loss of Deputy Brad Johnson and to pray for his family," Marshall said. " As Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade noted, Deputy Johnson will continue to save lives through organ donations."

Poole, 30, was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Along with sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge to make all resources available to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding community as they grieve and cope with this unfortunate and heartbreaking situation,” Taylor said.

After a 16-hour manhunt, 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the deputies' shooting.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Hall was found hiding inside a tent.

June 30, 2022; Bibb County, AL, USA; Sgt. Jeremy Burkett from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency speaks at a new conference regarding the two Bibb County deputies who were shot Wednesday evening. Deputy Chris Poole was treated and released but Deputy Brad Johnson died Thursday. Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Hall will be charged with two counts of capital murder — one for Johnson’s death and another for shooting into a vehicle resulting in a death and one count of attempted murder for the shooting of the other deputy, Jackson said.

Marshall said that Hall was a convicted felon with a lengthy record of violent offenses.

“My office is closely scrutinizing the policies that allowed for a violent offender, like Hall, to walk free," the attorney general said. "The justice system failed these officers and I will do everything in my power to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called Johnson a hero.

“Today, all of Alabama grieves the loss of one of our heroes in blue, Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson. At only 32 years old, he served in law enforcement for several years and was engaged to be married,” Ivey said in a statement.

