Daily Briefing: Was it 'tragic human error'?

The stationmaster charged in Greece's deadliest train crash allegedly directed the two trains traveling in opposite directions onto the same track. Also in the news: Highlights from Donald Trump and Nikki Haley's speeches at CPAC and disability rights activist Judy Heumann has died at 75.

Stationmaster in Greece train crash charged

A stationmaster accused of causing Greece’s deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece’s government may bear for the tragedy. Mitsotakis said last week the crash resulted from “tragic human error," launching opposition parties to accuse the prime minister of trying to cover up the state’s role and making the inexperienced stationmaster a scapegoat. At least 57 people, many of them in their teens and 20s, were killed when a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train collided late Tuesday north of the city of Larissa, in central Greece. Read more

U.S. train safety: Second Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio shines congressional spotlight on rail industry.

Protesters shout towards gas-throwing riot police during a massive demonstration in Athens on March 5, 2023, following the deadly train accident late on February 28. - The toll from Greece's worst rail accident rose to 57 victims after a head-on collision blamed on "human error", that has sparked angry protests.

Trump at CPAC says indictment wouldn't push him out of 2024 race

During his visit to this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, former President Donald Trump made clear he would stay in the 2024 race even if prosecutors in Atlanta and/or Washington, D.C., bring charges against him over efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss. "I won’t even think about leaving,” Trump told reporters before a CPAC speech in which he attacked the "establishment" of Democrats and Republicans, and accused prosecutors of seeking to derail his presidential bid. “Probably, it’ll enhance my numbers," Trump added. Read more

More from CPAC: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley were there, but Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence weren't.

Haley used her CPAC stage to attack President Joe Biden and "socialist" Democrats.

Senate revisits Equal Rights Amendment after 40 years

Decades after Congress set in motion the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, the movement to solidify equality under the law is gaining new life on Capitol Hill.

What is the ERA? The Equal Rights Amendment states: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

This isn't already law? Nope. Congress first approved a resolution formally proposing the amendment in 1972, triggering the requirement that 38 states ratify it before enshrinement to the U.S. Constitution. Lawmakers set a seven-year deadline for the ratification process, then extended it by another three years.

Only 35 states adopted the amendment by the extended 10-year deadline. But in 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment, meeting the threshold required but doing so nearly four decades after the deadline lapsed.

The House in 2020 and 2021 voted to remove the expired deadline to ratify the amendment after the 38-state threshold had been met, but the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump's administration claimed it would not be possible because the deadline expired.

👉 Now, lawmakers are considering a joint resolution that would repeal a deadline to ratify the ERA so that it can be enshrined in the Constitution.

A woman holds up a sign as members of Congress and representatives of women's groups hold a rally to mark the 40th anniversary of congressional passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) outside the U.S. Capitol March 22, 2012 in Washington, DC.

Winter weather update: Teen hikers rescued in Southern California amid massive snow

Two teenage hikers were rescued after days stuck in the Southern California mountains, according to a family member. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department dispatched a helicopter to track down the two teenagers. According to Cesar Ramirez, his 17-year-old son and friend had planned a 10-day trek but were stranded in the mountains east of Los Angeles after the storm brought a foot-load of snow. “They’ve told us, ‘We were already convinced we were going to die,’” said Ramirez, of Cypress, California, The Associated Press reported Saturday. Click here to read more winter weather updates from across the nation.

Snow in Hawaii? ''It has been a long time'' since this much snow was seen on a Hawaii volcano.

A crew of inmate firefighters walk back to their vehicle after shoveling and clearing snow after a series of winter storms in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California.

Renowned disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at 75

Judy Heumann, a renowned activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, has died at age 75. Heumann, who lost her ability to walk at age 2 after contracting polio, has been called the “mother of the disability rights movement” for her longtime advocacy on behalf of disabled people through protests and legal action, her website says. She lobbied for legislation that eventually led to the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Rehabilitation Act. Read more about Heumann's life and legacy.

Airlines need to stop treating mobility equipment as luggage, disabled traveler says.

Women's History Month: Jeannette Rankin was elected to Congress before women had the right to vote.

Judy Heumann, right, and Ed Roberts, left, director of the California State Department of Rehabilitation, take part in a news conference on Oct. 21, 1982 in Washington.

📷 Photo of the day: 2023 Independent Spirit Awards 📷

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday, sweeping the major categories with seven awards. Oscar-nominated Michelle Yeoh was emotional accepting the best lead performance award in the gender-neutral awards. The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere" also won for best feature. Click here for more photos from the ceremony.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, winners of the Best Feature award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” pose in the press room during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Washington State center Bella Murekatete celebrates after the Cougars beat UCLA in the final of the Pac-12 women's basketball tournament.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

