'It’s a tragic incident:' York woman headed toward trial in deadly stabbing of cousin

A woman is headed toward trial on a charge of criminal homicide in the deadly stabbing of her cousin in York.

Ninoska Santos-Cruz, 23, of York, appeared on Wednesday for her preliminary hearing before Senior District Judge Robert Herman Jr. and stipulated to the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause. That means she did not admit guilt but agreed to have her case forwarded to the York County Court of Common Pleas while preserving her right to later file pretrial motions.

In this file photo from March 8, 2021, the York City Police Department's headquarters on West King Street is pictured. Ninoska Santos-Cruz, 23, of York, is headed toward trial on a charge of criminal homicide in the deadly stabbing of her cousin, Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, which happened on East King Street near Edgar Street in York on Dec. 26, 2021.

Santos-Cruz is accused of killing Joselito Pagan-Ocasio during an argument at a home on East King Street near Edgar Street on Dec. 26, 2021. He was 36.

“It’s a tragic incident that occurred here with family members,” said Paul Kovatch, Santos-Cruz’s attorney, outside District Court 19-1-04 on South George Street in York. “We’re hoping to get a fair resolution.”

Kovatch said plea negotiations are ongoing in the case but that it’s too early to determine what will happen. He said he first plans to review discovery.

Family members and friends of Santos-Cruz filled the lobby of the office in support.

Outside the courtroom, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Kraska declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Santos-Cruz is set to be formally arraigned on March 30. She’s being held without bail in York County Prison.

