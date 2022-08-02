‘Tragic loss’: 19-year-old shot and killed at a bar, NC cops say. Bouncer charged

A 19-year-old was celebrating his birthday when his life was cut short at a North Carolina bar, news outlets reported.

Pedro Alegria died after Greensboro police said gunfire rang out at The Blind Tiger music venue on Sunday, July 31.

Now, a bouncer working at the club has been charged in the unarmed 19-year-old patron’s death, according to officials.

Police in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 28-year-old Jason Leonard. In court, a lawyer representing him said: “This is a good man, a bad situation” and that the shooting happened during an “open melee,” WGHP reported.

The Blind Tiger, which didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Aug. 2, in a Facebook post said it was canceling a show that had been scheduled for the day of the shooting. An attorney for the business shared a statement with WGHP.

“The Blind Tiger is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young man’s life outside of the Blind Tiger building,” the statement to the TV station said. “This young man’s death was not caused by any actions or inactions of the Blind Tiger and could have happened anywhere. There are many reasons for the increase in violent crime in our city, especially the lack of support for our police department and the dwindling numbers of officers.”

While Greensboro police in an email to McClatchy News declined to respond to the attorney’s statement, the shooting is the latest in a string of incidents reported at or near The Blind Tiger. The department reported being called to the venue over a dozen times this year, and the business temporarily shut down for an inspection after two shootings in April, according to WFMY.

On July 31, Alegria was at the club with his girlfriend when he was shot and killed, the TV station reported. He is remembered as a dad-to-be who had gone out to celebrate his 19th birthday.

“He was a young guy, he was a nice sweet guy,” his uncle, Marco Gonzalez, told WFMY. “He would hang with you all day and make you laugh.”

Police were called to the club at about 2:15 a.m. and discovered that Alegria had been shot. The 19-year-old didn’t have a weapon at the time of the fatal shooting, according to officers.

Leonard, the accused gunman, had been hired to provide security as a contractor, WGHP reported.

He was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder. There were no indications that the shooting was in self defense, and an investigation was ongoing as of Aug. 2, according to officials.

