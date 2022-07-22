A tragic night in Rochester

#FatalAmbush

One Rochester police officer was fatally shot Thursday night and another was wounded in what RPD Chief David Smith called “a cowardly ambush.” The slain officer, 54-year-old Anthony P. Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the force, was on patrol in a northeast Rochester neighborhood when he was fatally shot on Bauman Street shortly just after 9:15 p.m. A second officer, 37-year-old Sino Seng, was shot and wounded in the attack. A female bystander was also injured by gunfire in the incident. Officer Mazurkiewicz is the city’s 42nd homicide victim this year and the tenth since the start of summer four weeks ago. There have been 206 people shot in the city so far in 2022. Full story.

Rochester Police investigate along Bauman Street in the city Friday, July 22, 2022. Two officer were shot on Bauman St. on Thursday night, and Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the shooting. The gray van had multiple bullet holes in it, and was towed from the scene by police.

#RochesterReacts

Hours before any details were known about the shooting, people began sharing expressions of outrage and sorrow, either with official statements or on social media.

#ZeldinAssaulted

A man was charged with attempted assault after attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday evening. David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Perinton was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Zeldin, who was not hurt in the incident, was on stage giving a campaign speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8495 at 300 Macedon Center Road. Around 8 p.m., Jakubonis climbed up on the stage, approached Zeldin and swung a weapon at the congressman’s neck, saying, “You're done.” Audience members and campaign staffers restrained Jakubonis until deputies led him away. Zeldin then finished his speech.

