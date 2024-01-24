The Tragic Result of a Black Man Exonerated After Being Wrongly Convicted of Murder

There’s always a good and bad side to exonerations. The good thing is that innocent men like Leonard Mack and Jesse Johnson get to enjoy the life that was taken away from them after they were exonerated from prison.

The bad thing is that because these Black men spent so much time behind bars, they don’t always live much longer after they are freed.

In another letter, he told Nelson about the discovery of a man named Nathanial Lawson, who confessed to the crime before he passed away in 1994. As a result, the CIU reinvestigated Williams’ murder.

They spoke to multiple people who said that Lawson did confess to the murder of Jeanette Williams. Allegedly, Lawson fatally shot the woman in 1976 because “she was stealing from me and I had to send a message.”

After further investigations from the CIU found that Lawson was the man who should’ve been convicted of murder, Williams and Myers were both exonerated in 2019 and able to assert their rightful place with friends and family.

After being free from prison for less than five years, Williams died last week at the age of 80.

According to WJXT, Williams’ daughter Tracy Magwood stated during his funeral, “He didn’t get to walk me down the aisle. He wasn’t there when his grandchildren were born. “



Williams oldest son Warren Rozier said, “He took me to wrestling matches, all of the concerts in the Colosseum. We were like best friends, and father and son. I am still going to miss him.”

