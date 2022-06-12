'This is a tragic situation': APD officers shoot, kill man in North Austin on Sunday

Chief Chacon provides update on... - Austin Police Department| By Austin Police Department | Chief Chacon provides update on Officer Involved Shooting in the 800 block of East Koenig Lane

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said he did not know whether a man who was shot and killed by police officers Sunday in North Austin "was in mental health distress."

About 12:13 p.m. an officer on the 800 block of East Koenig Lane noticed a stopped vehicle. There was a person in the vehicle so the officer stopped to make sure they were alright, Chacon said during a news conference about the shooting Sunday.

The officer told dispatch the man was "quite irate, yelling, and was acting in an erratic manner." The officer also said the subject had a knife in his hand, and requested backup, Chacon said.

"Within about two minutes, three additional officers responded to the scene to assist and at that time they began to attempt to engage the individual in conversation and to see if they could deescalate his very agitated mood," Chacon added.

Officers spoke to the man in English and in Spanish and continued to try to get him to drop the knife. The officers attempted to calm him down and to find out "what the problem was and why he was so upset," Chacon said.

About 12:18 p.m. officers told dispatch the man was now yelling "just shoot me." Two minutes later, the man began advancing at the officers with the knife in hand. One officer fired one round but was ineffective. As the man continued to approach police, two other officers fired their weapons, striking the man.

It's unclear how many times the man was shot or where in his body he was struck.

"Officers began life-saving measures, including the application of two tourniquets and CPR," Chacon said. "EMS also arrived on scene."

The man was taken to a hospital and at 1:09 p.m he was pronounced dead. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the man had not been publicly identified.

One officer who fired his weapon has 28 years of service with the department. The second officer has 12 years of service. And another has 10 years of service.

"The difficulties in dealing with this is that officers are trying to deescalate that situation when there's an individual with a knife. This is a tragic situation. And not one that that I like coming to and I know our officers don't like being involved, in this kind of manner," Chacon said. "We'll continue to work as a community on those issues. So that they don't come to a head as tragically as this one did."

There will be two concurrent investigations that will occur related to the shooting, Chacon said. The first is a criminal investigation that's conducted by APD's special investigations unit with oversight from the Travis County District Attorney's Office. A second administrative investigation will happen at the same time that will be conducted by APD's internal affairs unit with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

The shooting was captured on body camera video and will be released within 10 days, Chacon said.

Anyone who has information or additional video of this incident, can call 911 or call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 512-472-TIPS.

