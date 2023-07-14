‘Tragic situation’: Man charged in shooting death of boy in Mattapan identified as victim’s brother

A 12-year-old boy lost his life in a “tragic” incident inside a home in Boston’s Mattapan section on Thursday when he was shot by his older brother, who is now facing gun charges in connection with his death.

‘Simply unacceptable’: Man facing charges in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in Mattapan

Walter Hendrick, 22, of Mattapan, was arraigned Friday morning on charges including improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. A judge set his bail at $2,500 and ordered him to surrender any other weapons.

“As you can tell, this is a tragic situation. Mr. Hendrick’s just lost his younger brother,” Hendrick’s attorney told the court as he hid out of the sight of cameras. “He’s supported here by his family who is sitting in the front row...They want him home. This is something that’s going to take time to process for Mr. Hendrick’s as well.”

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 35 Fessenden Street just after 2 p.m. found the 12-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot, city officials said. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Hendrick’s attorney also told the court that her client is a graduate of the Snowden International School who has never been in trouble with the law before. He also has a baby on the way.

“This is a first offense for him. He’s never been arrested in his entire life,” the attorney said, assuring the judge that her client would return to court. “He has a child on the way who is expected to be born next month.”

Arrest made after 12-year-old boy shot and killed in Mattapan

Prosecutors said in court that a firearm was located in the home at the scene of the shooting, as well as a single shell casing.

Hendrick “made statements indicating ownership of the involved firearm,” according to prosecutors. There was also another sibling under the age of 21 present when the gun went off.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden urged community members to turn in their guns during a news conference after the shooting.

“Unfortunately we’re here on another sad and tragic afternoon that frankly stems from too many guns on the street,” Hayden said. “A young loss of life like this is simply unacceptable. It’s tragic and just simply unspeakable.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called the child’s death a “horrible tragedy for the entire city.”

The incident isn’t being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Hendrick is due back in court on September 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW