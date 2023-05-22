'Tragic and terrible': Oconee County deputy dies in lawn mower accident

A lieutenant for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was killed Friday when the lawn mower he was driving turned over into a creek behind his home.

“It’s a tragic and terrible accident,” Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said Monday.

Scott Underwood, a supervisor for a patrol unit, was cutting grass behind his home in the Farmington community when the mower overturned along a creek. The mower pinned the 50-year-old officer in the creek, the sheriff said.

Oconee County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Underwood died in an accident at his home May 19.

“I understand the coroner will list it as a drowning,” Hale said about the accident.

Investigators are not sure what time the accident occurred, but he was found by his wife, Tracy Underwood, sometime around 9 to 9:30 p.m., according to Hale.

Underwood’s wife had been at the hospital that day tending to a family member and upon returning home she saw her husband’s patrol unit and knew he was scheduled to be on duty that evening, according to the sheriff. A search of the property revealed the accident scene.

Underwood, the father of two teen sons, had worked at the sheriff’s office for 21 years starting out in the jail, Hale said.

Oconee Blotter: Two car chases that topped 120 mph and multiple fist fights at Publix

Oconee Blotter: Middle finger, cussing ignites road rage clashes

“He worked his way into patrol and up through the ranks and was a shift lieutenant,” the sheriff said. “He never worked anywhere else in law enforcement but here.”

“He was a stand-up guy” who was respected among his fellow officers, Hale said.

The sheriff’s office posted a statement on its Facebook page asking that people “keep his family and his sheriff’s office family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we grieve our tremendous loss and say goodbye to our friend and brother.”

Funeral services have not been announced.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee County deputy killed in tragic lawn mower accident