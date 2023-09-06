‘Tragic and terrifying’: Revere man facing animal cruelty charges for stabbing, killing his dog

A Revere man is being held without bail on charges that he stabbed and killed a dog in his apartment and assaulted his roommate, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Don Algeni, 57, was arraigned last week in Chelsea District Court on charges of animal cruelty, malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, and assault and battery on a family or household member, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Judge Kareem Morgan ordered Algeni held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

At about 12:52 a.m. on Aug. 30, Revere police and firefighters responded to a Lowell Street apartment for a medical call.

When first responders arrived, they found Algeni lying in his bed with blood on both arms, screaming that he wanted police to kill him, Hayden said. Algeni then lost consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Beside Algeni’s bed, emergency responders found a dog, covered in blood, and suffering from at least five stab wounds, Hayden said. A slash wound to the dog’s neck was so deep his head was almost severed.

Algeni’s roommate told police that Algeni banged on her bedroom door around 9 p.m., demanding her to open it while saying that he had a key and could enter at any time, Hayden said. The roommate also showed officers a video from Aug. 23 of Algeni screaming at her and throwing a cup in her direction.

The roommate told officers Algeni made statements about a week earlier such as, “I’m going out and I’m not going out alone,” Hayden said.

Police seized numerous knives and swords from the apartment, including a 12-inch Bowie-style knife covered in blood, the district attorney said.

“This is a tragic and terrifying situation for everyone involved, including the first responders. Sadly, a defenseless animal was brutally attacked and killed,” Hayden said. It’s yet another example of how unpredictable 911 calls can be and an example of responders handling their responsibilities with care and restraint.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

