Tragic videos show historic flooding in New York after Ida blasts the Northeast

Asha C. Gilbert and Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
NEW YORK — As Ida made its way to the northeast, unprecedented flooding hit New York with photos and videos capturing the affects of the powerful storm.

Videos shared on social media showed the Brooklyn Queens Expressway impassible, cars stuck in streets in Elmhurst, Queens, and water racing into subway stations in Manhattan. More than 3 inches of rain fell in Central Park in one hour.

The National Weather Service office in New York declared a flash flooding emergency Wednesday night as flooding in Queens and Brooklyn turned major streets into rivers and swamped basement and first floor apartments.

The New York City Police Department told USA TODAY there have been 7 deaths linked to the flooding.

8 reported dead: New York, New Jersey governors declare emergencies amid flooding from Tropical Storm Ida

On their own: Inside the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on the small island of Grand Isle, Louisiana

As of Thursday morning, 21 New York City substations still had flooding and a time was not disclosed for when they would be back online, Acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber told NY1.

Here are some photos and videos of flooding in New York circulating social media:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of his state4's 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads as the remnants of Hurricane Ida cause widespread floods. (Sept. 2)
Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, N.Y. early on Sept 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.
Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on Sept. 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; A golf cart drives through flood water outside Louis Armstrong Stadium on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC subway flooding viral videos and photos show damage after Ida

