On the Trail 2024: Year in review

Happy New Year, friends. I hope all got a restful, well-deserved break. We’ll dive back into the news soon — I leave next week for Iowa, and from there, we’ll be running nonstop until the party conventions in the summer — but today, I want to take a pause from the drumbeat.

The Big Idea

2023 in review

We launched this newsletter just over four months ago. Last week, we hit a big milestone: our 6,000th subscriber. We’ve covered the biggest issues in U.S. politics and interviewed some of the biggest names. It’s been a fun ride. Thank you, to all of you.

From the start, I’ve tried to cover this race differently than any other news outlet. There is plenty of horse-race coverage out there. But I’ve made a concerted, though imperfect, effort to focus on the issues that are most important to our readers. I’ve pressed Vivek Ramaswamy about his faith and pushed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on religious liberty. I dug into Ron DeSantis’ efforts to shape how race and ethnicity is taught in public schools. I explored the national network of evangelical pastors working to vet the candidates.

So, with 11 months until Election Day, here are 11 of my favorite stories we chased in 2023.

AP African American Studies angered conservatives and liberals alike. One Latter-day Saint is trying to make peace — and promote truth.

Michelle Budge, Deseret News / Source: Gabriela Bhaskar, for The Deseret News and Getty Images

Chad Connelly, CEO of Faith Wins, is training a nationwide cohort of pastors to vet GOP candidates. Read more about those pastors here.

Michelle Budge, Deseret News / Source: Associated Press

I watched one of the Republican debates with the former candidate. “Let’s be honest,” he told me, before he’d even picked up the remote. “None of this matters.”

The Republican presidential candidate has been called ‘anti-Israel.’ I spent a weekend in New Haven to understand where his views on Israel formed.

Michelle Budge, Deseret News / Source: Tom Williams and Enzo Figueres, Getty Images

I knocked doors with pro-Nikki Haley canvassers in Des Moines, Iowa. I learned the race might be closer than the polls show.

The December debate at the University of Alabama could have been a chance to engage young voters. Most college students didn’t know it was happening.

A sit-down interview at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s home. His independent campaign could hurt both Biden and Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, whose family has been prominent in American politics for decades, is running for president of the United States as an independent candidate in 2024. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, was photographed in his Los Angeles, Calif., home on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

The Hindu presidential candidate is facing more questions about his faith, and two ex-Romney backers are helping him answer.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. | Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

A sit-down interview with Cornel West, the independent presidential candidate. He thinks the U.S. is in ‘spiritual decay.’

Presidential candidate Cornel West talks with a small group of supporters while at Twisted Roots in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Turning Point USA’s annual conference was supposed to attract high school- and college-aged activists. But AmericaFest in Phoenix was overrun by retirees.

A United States flag hangs behind attendees during last year’s Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla. | Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

A fun story to finish: My Passover hangout with Gov. Spencer Cox, a rabbi and a Jewish policy wonk.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shakes Rabbi Avremi Zippel’s hand after an informal meeting at the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 10, 2023. | Ryan Sun, Deseret News

See you on the trail.

