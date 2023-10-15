Trail of blood leads cops to severed head in bathtub of Texas home, police say

A Texas man is accused of murder and animal cruelty after officers discovered a gruesome scene inside of a San Antonio home, police told news outlets.

Responding to a call about a suspicious man peering into car windows, officers encountered 35-year-old Bradley Adam Dimmick on the night of Oct. 13, KSAT reported. While officers questioned Dimmick, he told them “I just killed somebody,” police said.

Officers went to a home on the city’s west side to investigate Dimmick’s claim and soon found signs of violence, the station reported.

Opening the unlocked front door, officers saw blood on the floor and a dog lying dead nearby, police told KENS. In the living room, there was a headless body. A trail of blood led investigators to a severed head in a bathtub, police said.

There were surveillance cameras at the home, police said, one of which was pointed at the decapitated body in the living room, later identified as Keith Dimmick, 65, the station reported.

Investigators have not said if the men were related but McClatchy News has reached out to SAPD for information.

Dimmick was arrested just after midnight on charges of murder and animal cruelty, jail records show. His bond is set at $1.5 million.

