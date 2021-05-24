Trail of blood leads SC deputies to shooting victim. Now a man is charged with murder

One South Carolina man is dead, another is in jail and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was involved in a shooting Sunday.

At about 1:20 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Iris Lane. That’s in Aiken, near U.S. 78, about 4 miles from the downtown area.

When they arrived, deputies followed a trail of blood from the road to a wooded area where they found an unresponsive man with blood stains on his torso, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The man, Dexter Sullivan, had been shot and killed at the scene, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Prior to the shooting, witnesses said the 26-year-old Iris Lane resident had been arguing with Aaron Azeem Williams, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told deputies that Williams, 34, was in the passenger seat of a blue Honda Civic being driven by a female when the car stopped on Iris Lane, according to the release. Sullivan and Williams began arguing and shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams ran away and was later found at another house on Iris Lane, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Williams was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Information on what Williams and Sullivan were arguing about was not available, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, Ables said.

Anyone with information on the woman driving the blue Honda Civic is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

There was no word on what, if any, criminal charges she would face.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

