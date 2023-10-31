Trail of blood, tire tracks and a palm print lead to arrest in Fountain Square killing

A trail of blood and tire tracks around a quarter mile long as well as witness statements led police to a homicide arrest after a deadly crash in Fountain Square.

Donnyha Tyler, 26, was arrested Monday and is accused of intentionally running over 32-year-old Tommy Brock Jr. with her red 2005 Chevrolet Equinox.

The crash occurred Oct. 19 just before midnight in the 1700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive. Tyler ran from the vehicle after striking Brock but left behind a palm print on the driver’s side window, according to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest.

Investigators found Brock’s body underneath the Chevy Equinox and a trail of blood, tire tracks, car parts and Brock’s bike and sandals leading about a quarter mile away to where he was first struck, the affidavit states.

Brock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brock's girlfriend told police she and Tyler were arguing over money when Tyler pulled a gun. Brock was nearby on his bike while the argument was happening, the man’s girlfriend told police in the affidavit.

After pulling out her gun, Tyler got in her car then tried to drive into Brock’s girlfriend, who took cover behind a tree. Then the man’s girlfriend heard a thump and saw Brock being dragged underneath the vehicle, the affidavit reads.

A second witness told police she saw the argument between Tyler and Brock’s girlfriend taking place at a "campsite" then saw Tyler drive off the roadway to strike Brock as he rode his bike a short time later, according to the affidavit.

Tyler was arrested in connection with Brock’s death 11 days after the crash. Police found her on the east side of Indianapolis. Tyler is facing a preliminary charge of homicide, jail records show.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case. An attorney for Tyler was not yet listed in online court records before the publication of this story.

