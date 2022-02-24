Trail of blood from truck door leads detectives to horrid discovery, Georgia police say

A trucker told police he had pulled over at Love’s Travel Stop in Georgia on Feb. 17 when he noticed something was wrong.

Blood was seeping out a door of another truck tucked into the back parking lot of the travel center, police told McClatchy News. Officers from the Madison Police Department were called to the Monticello Highway stop around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, there was a foul stench and the truck’s key was turned to the on position, but the truck had run out of fuel by the time police were notified, Detective Andre Johnson told the Morgan County Citizen.

Police opened the truck to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside, Johnson told McClatchy News.

The man was identified as Adam Walker of Columbus, who had been driving the truck to deliver tractor or lawn mower parts from Chicago to Jacksonville, the Lake Oconee News reported.

Johnson couldn’t tell McClatchy News if Walker suffered any injures. He said that the blood and fluids oozing from the truck were likely due to decomposition since Walker’s body had been there for an estimated several days.

Madison Police Department Chief Bill Ashburn said that there was a gun found, but it did not appear to have been fired, according to the Morgan County Citizen.

Johnson told McClatchy News that police won’t know more until an autopsy is completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“There is an ongoing investigation to determine events leading up to the discovery of the body. At this time, no foul play is suspected; however, we will await the completion of the autopsy before making any final determinations,” Ashburn said.

Madison is about 59 miles east of Atlanta.

