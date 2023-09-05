Trail camera spots escaped inmate sneaking through botanical garden, PA cops say

An inmate on the run after escaping from a Pennsylvania prison was spotted by a trail camera at a botanical garden, photos show.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison at about 9 a.m. on Aug. 31, state officials announced.

Cavalcante — a Brazilian national who was convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in the United States and is wanted for another killing in Brazil — has so far evaded capture, despite efforts by federal, state and local authorities.

PSP Troop J and the Chester Co. Detectives are searching for Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, who escaped from Chester County prison on Aug. 31. Anyone with information should call 911, PSP at 1-877-926-8332 or PA Crime Stoppers: 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or https://t.co/GheTzi0bTc. pic.twitter.com/H6eI5Jf1sR — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 2, 2023

“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. We are asking for the public’s help in locating him,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a news release. “Law enforcement is doing everything now to locate him. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.”

Authorities alerted residents in a six-mile area around the prison to lock their doors and keep their eyes open.

Cavalcante was most recently spotted by a trail camera installed at Longwood Gardens, a nearby botanical garden, officials said on Sept. 5.

The search in Chester Co. for escapee Danelo Cavalcante continues this morning. These photos of him were captured on a trail-cam on the property of Longwood Gardens last night. We’re asking the public to call 911 if he’s spotted or to report any suspicious activity right away. pic.twitter.com/mz9S7Z1nae — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 5, 2023

In images shared by Pennsylvania State Police, Cavalcante can be seen walking through the garden in the dark, with a duffle bag and backpack.

Cavalcante is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with dark curly hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Police have expanded the search area, and two school districts have closed as a precaution, according to a news release.

Cavalcante has been sighted several times since his escape, by home surveillance cameras and police, according to authorities.

In one instance, an officer chased after Cavalcante but lost him, U.S. Marshal Rob Clark told CBS News.

“When you talk a 2-mile radius, you’ve got to remember this is a 5-foot tall gentleman, 120 pounds, and this is a heavily, heavily wooded area,” Clark told the outlet. “It’s very, very thick back there. There’s a lot of ravines. There’s a lot of hiding spots.”

The FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have joined the search, officials said.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are working around the clock using helicopters, drones, and K-9 units to locate the fugitive,” the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. “Residents … are asked to lock their doors, check their cars and belongings, and to stay aware of their surroundings.”

Anyone with information about Cavalcante’s location is asked to dial 911, officials said, adding that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his capture.

