Trail cameras lead to burglary arrest

Nov. 17—A rural Lebanon man's trail cameras may have saved him the pain of a burglary.

Daniel McCormick watched video feed of a truck driving onto his property early Nov. 7 and went there to learn why, according to court records.

He found Daniel Paul Hawley, 65, of Indianapolis, trying to hitch the truck to a trailer owned by McCormick, according to a probable cause affidavit.

McCormick had loaded the trailer earlier with scrap metal he collected including a refrigerator, lawnmowers, and an old greenhouse, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Brennan reported.

Property from inside the house was also in Hawley's truck, and a trailer McCormick didn't recognize was parked in his garage, according to the affidavit. The second trailer belonged to Hawley's former boss, who did not want to press charges but just pick it up at a tow yard after police secured it, Brennan reported.

His former boss said Hawley had previously worked for her, but not recently. She said he had permission to have the trailer at one time, but it was supposed to be in Indianapolis, according to the affidavit.

McCormick was already in the back yard with Hawley when a Thorntown Police officer arrived, but Hawley refused to speak with police, Brennan reported. McCormick shared images from his trail cameras with police, according to court records.

Hawley is charged with burglary, a level 4 felony, residential entry, a level 6 felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. He bonded out of the Boone County Jail after four days and has yet to attend an initial hearing in Boone Circuit Court.