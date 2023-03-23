Trail of clothes, shoes lead officers to burglary suspect’s home, Clayton County police say

Clayton County police said a trail of evidence lead them right to a suspect’s home accused of burglarizing another home.

On Mar.16, just after 1 a.m., Clayton officers responded to a burglary in the 5100 block of Tigris Court in College Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, the victim told them his home was burglarized. The victim stated that multiple pairs of shoes were stolen, along with money and jewelry.

Clayton County officials immediately began investigating and started walking around the neighborhood to look for evidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

As officers were walking around the neighborhood, the officers reportedly noticed several pairs of shoes and other evidence leading them to the home of the suspects.

The victim confirmed to authorities that the shoes that were found belonged to him. The officer immediately called for backup and investigations obtained a search warrant on the suspect’s home.

Investigators said they found shoes, money, jewelry, and burglary tools inside the home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities arrested three suspects. The trio was all teens between the ages of 15 and 16 years old. Officers said they notified the teens’ parents.

All three are charged with burglary.

IN OTHER NEWS:







