New trail will connect two of Horsetooth Reservoir's most popular bays in 2024

Two of the more popular areas of Horsetooth Reservoir will be connected next year as part of trail expansion at the reservoir west of Fort Collins.

In 2024, crews will build a 0.7-mile trail connecting South Bay to Inlet Bay, two of the most popular areas of the reservoir. The trail will extend east from the existing Blue Sky Trail, wrap around the southern peninsula of Inlet Bay and end at the existing swim beach at South Bay.

Currently, those wishing to move from one bay to the other have to use Larimer County Road 38E.

Construction funding included a $34,400 Great Outdoors Colorado grant to the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, which will partner with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Larimer County Conservation Corps to build the multi-use trail.

The grant to fund the reservoir connector was one of three grants totaling $178,700 GOCO announced in Larimer County funding during its latest process.

Other projects funded include $111,000 to complete forest management and wildfire mitigation work at the 3,200-acre Ben Delatour Scout Ranch near Red Feather Lakes and $33,300 to help the city of Loveland remove Russian olive, Siberian elm and tamarisk at the TCM Thompson River Natural Area along the Big Thompson River.

Recent Larimer County projects funded in part by Great Outdoors Colorado

