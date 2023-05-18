Trail continues for man accused of killing Winter Park woman 37 years ago

The trial continues for a man accused of raping and killing a woman back in 37 years ago in Seminole County.

Danny Emitt was arrested in 2019 for the murder of Evelyn Aguilar.

Investigators said Emitt was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the rape and murder.

Emitt’s former cellmate at the Seminole County Jail testified this week and said he contacted investigators after Emitt told him how and why he raped and killed Aguilar.

