On the trail of escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante from escape to capture [Map]

Sep. 13—Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who also is wanted for murder in his native Brazil, led law enforcement on a two-week chase after his brazen escape from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, 2023.

Residents of the southeastern Pennsylvania county were on edge during the period he was loose and the sightings mounted. Some schools near the search area were closed at various points, as was tourist attraction Longwood Gardens.

Cavalcante was convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao more than 30 times in 2021 in front of her children in Schuylkill Township, Chester County.

He was captured Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, 2023 in South Coventry Township with the help of aerial thermal imaging cameras and a police dog who ran him down.