Trail of slime leads German customs to bags of giant snails

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German customs officials say a trail of slime led them to a stash of almost 100 giant African land snails and other items hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport this month.

In a statement Friday, authorities said officials stumbled over one of the snails on a baggage truck and initially thought it was a toy until it started moving. By following the trail left by the 20-centimeter (8-inch) snail, they found a bag with a hole, with another snail already peeping out of it — possibly preparing a dash for freedom.

In total, officials found six bags containing 93 giant snails, 28 kilograms (62 pounds) of fish and smoked meat, and a suitcase full of rotting meat. All had been imported from Nigeria and were destined for an African goods store in western Germany.

The snails were handed to an animal rescue service in Duesseldorf and the meat was destroyed, customs officials said.

“Never in the history of the Duesseldorf customs office has a trail of slime led us to smuggled goods,” said its spokesman Michael Walk.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Man tries feeding bison near Yellowstone; it doesn’t go well

    Acting recklessly around bison isn’t reserved only for the “tourons” of Yellowstone National Park, stupidity exists outside the park, too.

  • Orphaned bear cub left alone in tree for days is ‘loving her new home’ in Louisiana

    “We are very excited that we were in a position to offer a home for this cub,” the Audubon Zoo said.

  • The 34 oddest names for groups of animals

    Find the oddest of these collective nouns in the slides below:

  • Hunting family catch and kill alligator over 10 feet long near Big Pee Dee river in Horry

    “It was a great fight that lasted about 20 minutes.”

  • Grand Canyon bison are headed to Great Plains tribal lands as North Rim herd is reduced

    Grand Canyon National Park continued to reduce the number of bison near the North Rim, but officials said a small herd would remain on the land.

  • Brevard Zoo flamingo lays first eggs, hatches baby chick

    The Brevard Zoo’s newest resident is a tiny Chilean flamingo chick.

  • ODNR confirms mange-infected foxes in Troy

    The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking into reports of foxes with mange in the City of Troy.

  • 'It Came Straight for Me!' Shark Filmed Patrolling Shallow Waters

    A dad who was checking the water before letting his kids go in at a beach in Francois Peron National Park, Western Australia, found himself close to a shark swimming in the shallows.Footage recorded by Janelle Hickey in June shows the shark near the shore, only a few meters away from her husband, who was checking that the water was safe.The footage was originally uploaded by dad BJ to the family’s YouTube channel with the caption: “I thought I saw a fin, so I splashed, and it came straight for me!”Janelle Hickey, BJ, and their kids have been traveling all over Australia, with their Instagram account documenting their current adventures in Western Australia. Credit: Janelle Hickey via Storyful

  • Sighting of new gray wolf family raises hopes of resurgence in Oregon

    Presence of two adults and two cubs in Cascade mountains detected after federal protections restored earlier this year

  • How to keep you and your pets safe from Florida's black bears

    In Florida, black bears are out there, even if we can't see them. Here are the FWC's recommendations for staying safe and peacefully coexisting.

  • Stray cat fight: Should Freehold neuter and release, or send them to possible death?

    Freehold Borough officials must decide if a trap and neuter program for feral cats will actually reduce their population.

  • Baby Elephant Plonks Down In The Mud, Struggles To Get Up

    Baby elephants can be adorable and hilarious at the same time, like shown in this video. This adorable baby elephant decided to plonk itself face first into the mud before making the most hilarious attempts to get back onto its feet again. When you on safari and come across a large herd of elephants, it is a good time to stop in the distance and watch. You will almost always see the most interesting behaviour in any large breeding herd of elephants out in the wild. Breeding herds of elephants consists of females and their young. There is also a good chance that there will be a few baby elephants in such a herd which always make for entertaining viewing. We did just that when we came across a large breeding herd of elephants. We stopped in the distance under a shady tree with the elephants spread out in front of us. It was already hot during the late morning and some of the elephants enjoyed splashing themselves with mud and water at a small watering hole. There were a few baby elephants in the herd and one particular baby elephant caught our attention. The baby elephant was standing around at the edge of the mud wallow before it suddenly went straight down into the mud, face first. This baby elephant clearly decided that plonking itself down in the mud will be a lot quicker than spraying itself with the mud. The baby elephant looked really funny with the one side of its face resting in the mud and its backside up in the air. The baby elephant eventually went to lie down on its side, enjoying the cool mud on its body during the heat. Things then became hilarious when the baby elephant decided it was time to get back onto its feet. The baby elephant attempted to use momentum by lifting its body and kicking in the air, moving from side to side and up and down for a number of times. This adorable baby elephant’s attempts to get back up was hilarious to watch. Eventually the baby elephant gained enough momentum to get onto its knees. The baby elephant paused for a bit before finally getting back onto its feet, looking so cute and funny with the one side of its face and body plastered with mud. The baby elephant ran off to its mother and we left the herd with great joy, being overly entertained by the adorable baby elephant.