Trail of SpongeBob clothing leads to arrest of burglary suspect, Oklahoma police say

A trail of SpongeBob clothing led to the arrest of a burglary suspect, according to Oklahoma authorities.

An apartment complex in Tulsa reported five burglaries between late July and mid-September, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release on Sept. 19. The burglaries were mostly similar: a front door was kicked in and electronics, guns, and TVs were missing, officers said.

In several cases, the burglar wore SpongeBob shorts and socks, police said.

Detectives saw a man selling some of the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace — with the distinctive SpongeBob SquarePants clothing in the background, according to the release.

Authorities conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s apartment on Sept. 16 and found the SpongeBob clothes in the dryer. The man was arrested, police said.

Officers recovered multiple TVs, phones, guns, and other electronics at the apartment, returning many items to the victims, the release said.

“The suspect’s apartment was not located in a pineapple under the sea,” police said, in reference to the theme song of the popular show on Nickelodeon.

The suspect is facing three burglary charges as well as charges of knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said.

Tulsa is about 115 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

