Trail of texts, emails and poison implicate Aurora dentist in wife's death, police say

Mar. 20—An Aurora dentist who wanted to start a new relationship with a Texas orthodontist allegedly poisoned his wife with potassium-cyanide-laced protein shakes to get rid of her, according to an Aurora Police arrest affidavit.

As Angela Craig became increasingly ill, her husband, James, told people that she was suicidal and hooked on opioids, investigators said.

Craig, 45, was arrested just after midnight Sunday and is facing at least one count of first degree murder in connection with Angela Craig's lingering death.