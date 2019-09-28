'Trailblazer' Deputy, First in Texas to Wear Sikh Articles of Faith on Duty, Killed During a Traffic Stop

The first Sikh sheriff’s deputy in Texas allowed to wear articles of faith while on duty was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal had pulled over a car and spoken with its driver around 1:00 p.m. As Dhaliwal was walking back to his patrol car, the driver he had stoped allegedly got out of his car and shot Dhaliwal in the back of the head. The driver then fled the scene.

Dhaliwal was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and pronounced deceased at 4:01 PM.

Police later arrested 47-year-old Robert Solis at a shopping center, and charged him with capital murder. The sheriff’s office later tweeted that Solis had an active Parole Violation Warrant for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon from January 2017. He was denied bond Saturday morning.

“Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran, was a hero, was a respected member of the community and he was a trailblazer,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference Friday afternoon. “He was a father I believe of three children, he was a husband, a brother and a son.”

In 2015, Dhaliwal became the first Texan approved to wear the Sikh religion’s traditional turban and a beard while on duty, according to the Associated Press. He was also the first Sikh to serve in that sheriff’s office, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal beamed with pride when then-Sheriff @AdrianGarciaHTX announced he could wear his Sikh turbin and a beard while on duty. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BN3wnqYoCP — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 27, 2019

A community-led vigil was held for Dhaliwal Friday night, according to Harris County Major Mike Lee’s twitter page.

Community-led candlelight vigil was held tonight in honor of @HCSO_D5Patrol Deputy Dhaliwal. Please continue to keep his family & his @HCSOTexas family in your thoughts & prayers. Deputy Dhaliwal was LOVED by this community. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/oD7M78RXxm — Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) September 28, 2019

Throughout the day, Harris County Sheriff’s Office has tweeted out memories of Dhaliwal and outpourings of support from the community.

A Harris County resident sent us a video of fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.



“He laughed and joked with all of us, and left a bright impression on my son who is deaf,” she said.



Deputy Dhaliwal is an incredible loss not only to our HCSO family but to the entire community. pic.twitter.com/EbsdFeeWXO







— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

HEARTBREAKING: Deputies pay their respects to comrade Sandeep Dhaliwal. 💔 The father and husband rallied so much support after Harvey, he needed an 18 wheeler to deliver supplies. When Maria hit Puerto Rico, he went. He was THAT guy. https://t.co/wc837fWBdF pic.twitter.com/c7jiU6rcpf — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) September 28, 2019

Wow. The outpouring of support has been amazing. So many have shared pics they took with Deputy Dhaliwal and the many kids he met in the community and named “honorary HCSO junior deputies”. RT @KPRC2Taisha: https://t.co/s123XmbShY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2019

Presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke also tweeted his condolences, as did Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who devoted his life to public service, was killed today in the line of duty. My heart is with his family, with my friend Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, with his fellow officers in Harris County and across the country who are keeping our communities safe tonight. https://t.co/eu6CRUKeKq — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 28, 2019