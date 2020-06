Trailer Bridge Named #1 Place to Work in Jacksonville, Florida

Beloved Shipping and Logistics Company Awarded Score of 92.6/100 by Jacksonville Business Journal in 'Best Places to Work - Large'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team and staff at Trailer Bridge Inc . are thrilled to accept Jacksonville Business Journal's #1 award in the 'Best Places to Work 2020' rankings.

Previously celebrated as a top Jacksonville workplace from 2016 to 2018, Trailer Bridge was also recognized recently as the 'Best-in-Class Ocean Freight Carrier' in Logistics Management's Quest for Quality Awards. This spring, Inc. Magazine named Trailer Bridge a 'Best Workplace for 2020' thanks to the company's exceptional culture and employee engagement.

"We are extremely grateful to our incredible team members who make us the great place to work that we are. We also want to send our sincere thanks to Jacksonville Business Journal's 'Best Places to Work' researchers, organizers, and sponsors. It's a huge honor and goes a long way in affirming what our team here already know: we have something truly special and unique here," said Indie Bollman, VP of Corporate Development at Trailer Bridge.

Trailer Bridge a Modern Day Company Culture Success Story

Mitch Luciano joined the company in 2014 while Trailer Bridge was still looking for their way. Fresh off the reign of four CEOs and four HR directors since emerging from bankruptcy just three years prior, the business was plagued by low employee trust and morale, a lack of communication, and a reputation as a low cost, low service logistics provider.

Luciano knew a radical change was in order.

"It was clear to me from the beginning that Trailer Bridge needed a massive injection of love and energy," Luciano reflected in a written statement. "We immediately began incorporating a new philosophy of listening and caring for our team, modeled around Steve Farber's extreme leadership LEAP—Love, Energy, Audacity, and Proof—and remain committed to those qualities to this day. In fact, this model of kindness became the basis of our incredibly successful Leadership Development Program."

'Best Places to Work' Score Reflects Outstanding Culture at Trailer Bridge

JBJ's 'Best Places to Work' researchers factor quality of life initiatives and anonymous employee feedback into each company's BPTW Score. These include:

tuition reimbursement

off-site happy hours

paid time off for community service

casual dress code

work from home/remote work availability

time for healthy activities at work

Trailer Bridge offers employees all of the above in addition to ongoing training and development, six types of insurance coverage, retirement saving plan(s), parental and maternal leave, flexible spending and health savings accounts, and the Trailer Bridge Leadership Development Program.

The company was awarded a score of 92.559 of a possible 100 points.

