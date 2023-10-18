Trailer broken into, tools stolen and other reports
Oct. 18—A work trailer was reported broken into and tools taken at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday at 310 S. First Ave. An estimated $7,000 in tools were stolen.
2 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Christopher Lloyd Vanryswyk, 43, for warrants out of Iowa and Minnesota at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday near 850th Avenue and Interstate 90.
Police arrested Jeremiah Jo Weitzel, 44, on a local warrant and a DOC warrant at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea.
Damage reported
A wall was reported damaged on a shed at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at 24837 757th Ave. in Clarks Grove. Someone also reportedly entered other sheds on the property.
Police received a report at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday of damage to a gas tank at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.
Items reported stolen
Baseball cards, comics, wall art and movies were reported stolen at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday at 101 First St. SE in Geneva.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Identity theft reported
Police received a report at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday of identity theft on Margaretha Avenue in Albert Lea.
Garage broken into
Police received a report at 6:13 p.m. of a burglary to a garage at 718 Lincoln Ave. Nothing was taken.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Jordan James Ramirez, 19, for domestic assault at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday at 522 W. College St.