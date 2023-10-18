Trailer broken into, tools stolen and other reports

Oct. 18—A work trailer was reported broken into and tools taken at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday at 310 S. First Ave. An estimated $7,000 in tools were stolen.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Christopher Lloyd Vanryswyk, 43, for warrants out of Iowa and Minnesota at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday near 850th Avenue and Interstate 90.

Police arrested Jeremiah Jo Weitzel, 44, on a local warrant and a DOC warrant at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea.

Damage reported

A wall was reported damaged on a shed at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at 24837 757th Ave. in Clarks Grove. Someone also reportedly entered other sheds on the property.

Police received a report at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday of damage to a gas tank at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.

Items reported stolen

Baseball cards, comics, wall art and movies were reported stolen at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday at 101 First St. SE in Geneva.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday of identity theft on Margaretha Avenue in Albert Lea.

Garage broken into

Police received a report at 6:13 p.m. of a burglary to a garage at 718 Lincoln Ave. Nothing was taken.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Jordan James Ramirez, 19, for domestic assault at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday at 522 W. College St.