COLCHESTER — McDonough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Trenton P. Bundy, 37, of Colchester Thursday on charges of burglary and criminal trespass to a residence, according to a press release.

At 11:20 a.m. Thursday, the McDonough County Communications Center received a call stating that a trailer at Countryside Mobile Home Park, in Colchester had been burglarized. The manager/owner of the business stated that a trailer had been entered and some tools were missing. The complainant also stated that a surveillance camera had been placed in the empty mobile home.

McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody at 3 p.m. Bundy was lodged in the McDonough County Jail in lieu of bond. The Colchester Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Trailer burglarized in Colchester; suspect in custody