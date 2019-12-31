A trailer with Christmas toys for needy children was stolen. Police search for last thief

Just before Christmas, St. Kevin Catholic Church was stocking up a trailer filled with toys for needy children who deserved some holiday cheer.

Much like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” two thieves slunk to the church’s parking lot, at the 12500 block of Southwest 42nd Street, during the early morning hours on Dec. 16, Miami-Dade police said. One thief got out of their van and attached the trailer.

They quickly got away with the trailer in tow. The needy children’s toys gone to the wind.

Two days later, police said, they received an anonymous call identifying a suspect in the theft.





On Dec. 19, a Miami police detective stumbled onto the van involved in the theft and the stolen trailer in a vacant parking lot. The detective couldn’t stay with the vehicles, and by the time Miami-Dade detectives came, the van was gone, police said.

But the stolen trailer remained.

Inside were several small toys, but not all the ones that had been stockpiled.

Officers said they were finally able to catch one of the Grinches that stole Christmas toys, Oscar Gomez Guerra, 50, when he made an improper turn and was pulled over on Saturday. His license had been suspended nine times and canceled in October, police said.

He was charged with grand theft, driving with a suspended license and possessing a suspended license.

The second thief has yet to be identified.

Police ask anyone with information that will lead to the rest of the stolen toys or the second thief’s arrest to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.