Trailer containing $32K in tools taken

Aug. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — After a KDN Construction Group trailer containing tools valued at about $32,000 came up missing, a former employee was charged with the larceny. But the man says he didn't do it.

Casey James Schullo, 30, of Cedar Springs, pleaded not guilty to charges of larceny over $20,000 and receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000, court records show.

He was arraigned via video in the 86th District Court on Aug. 8.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies said the trailer had been stored at the construction site for the new Green Lake Township Fire Department in May 2022.

After the trailer disappeared, Capt. Randy Fewless said detectives suspected Schullo, who was upset with his former employer.

After Schullo was arrested on by the Kent County sheriff's office on unrelated misdemeanor warrants in Sparta, the trailer was recovered later that day in Cedar Springs. But it no longer contained the tools, police said.

That's when Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office leveled the larceny and receiving and concealing charges against Schullo.

His next court date is Aug. 23. His bond was set at $50,000.