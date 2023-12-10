Trailer damaged by flames in Westmoreland County

A trailer in Westmoreland County was damaged by flames causing parts of its roof to cave in.

Bell Township Volunteer firefighters say they were called to Louise Street to help Saltsburg Volunteer Firefighters at 7:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews were originally told someone was trapped inside but after a search, they were able to confirm that no one was inside.

It took firefighters four hours to get the scene wrapped up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

