Trailer fire in Kathleen area off Mount Tabor Road sends one person to hospital

LAKELAND — A travel trailer parked outside a Lakeland home caught fire early Monday morning, leaving one person with injuries.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to 911 call Monday morning reporting a large active fire off Mount Tabor Road in the unincorporated area of Lakeland. Polk County Sheriff's Office briefly blocked off the road to traffic to allow first responders to assess the situation.

In initial reports, residents reported hearing the sound of a small explosion, possibly a propane tank, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters arrived to find a travel trailer parked roughly 100 feet from the residential home had caught on fire, according to PCFR spokeswoman Katelyn Hovercamp. No one was trapped in the fire, as was first reported.

One unidentified individual was transported to a hospital on a trauma alert, Hovercamp said.

The trailer suffered heavy damage, according to Hovercamp, but the fire did not spread to the adjacent home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's office.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: One injured in Lakeland trailer fire off Mount Tabor Road