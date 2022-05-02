Trailer hitch in front of license plate doesn't justify Altoona traffic stop, court rules

It is not a crime in Iowa for one's trailer hitch to partially obscure one figure on one's license plate.

So says the Iowa Court of Appeals, which ruled Wednesday that an Altoona police officer was wrong to pull over a truck after struggling to make out its license plate. Subsequently charged as a habitual offender for driving while barred, the driver, Prince Paye, appealed to challenge the legality of the traffic stop.

The 2-1 decision sided with Paye in interpreting state law, which requires that license plates be displayed "in a place and position to be clearly visible and shall be maintained free from foreign materials and in a condition to be clearly legible."

While prosecutors argued the law requires the plate to be "entirely readable" from all angles, the court cited an Illinois case that pointed out such an interpretation would apply not just to towing hitches, but bicycle and wheelchair carriers and trailers in general.

In this still image from an Altoona squad car video, a trailer hitch can be seen partially obstructing the license plate on a truck driven by Prince Paye. The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday, April 27, 2022, that the partial obstruction does not violate Iowa law, and that the resulting traffic stop was illegal.

Digging into the grammar of the statute, the court concluded that a license plate is in a "place and position" to be visible if it is positioned horizontally at least 12 inches above the ground, as the statute requires, and that language about "foreign materials" and "clearly legible" refer to mud or other temporary obstructions rather than a permanent component of the vehicle like a trailer hitch.

"Our modern cases reflect that same understanding: “foreign materials” are substances like dust, mud, or snow," Judge Mary Tabor wrote. "Under this reading of section 321.38, a ball hitch would not qualify as a foreign material that motorists must keep their plates free from."

The opinion also compares the language in the law to that used in related statutes, such as the one governing use of license plate frames.

"If the legislature had wanted the plate to be fastened and maintained so that all numerals and letters were in 'full view,' it could have said so," Tabor wrote, adding, "The legislature is free to criminalize ball hitches. The judiciary is not."

In a dissenting opinion, Judge David May argued that Paye's trailer hitch violated the law's requirement that the plate remain "clearly visible."

"Although 'clear' — and, therefore, 'clearly' — can have different meanings in different contexts, the meaning that fits here is probably: 'unhampered by restriction or limitation,'" May wrote. "But if a license plate is hidden behind a trailer ball, the plate cannot be seen. It is not visible, let alone 'clearly visible.'"

The decision means that the traffic stop, and all evidence from it, was illegal, and sends the case, and Paye's operating while barred charge, back to the district court, where it will likely be dismissed.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa traffic stop over trailer hitch blocking license plate thrown out