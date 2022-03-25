Trailer, go-kart missing from barn and other reports

Mar. 25—Deputies received a report at 12:56 p.m. Thursday of a trailer and go-kart missing from a barn at 69610 Freeborn County Road 46 in Alden. Damage was also reported to a second trailer in another barn and to the residence.

1 injured in vehicle rollover

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over at 4:14 a.m. Friday at 88732 Freeborn County Road 46 in Oakland.

1 arrested on warrant

Ler Wah, 21, turned himself in on a warrant at 1:16 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Two juveniles were cited for possession of e-cigarette devices on school property at 8:42 a.m. Thursday at 1601 W. Front St.

Bike stolen

A Genesis red bike was reported stolen at 9:32 a.m. Thursday at 221 E. Clark St.

Wire fraud reported

Police received a report at 10:09 a.m. Thursday of possible wire fraud of a customer at 1452 W. Main St.

Stolen checks passed

Stolen checks were reported passed at 2:39 p.m. Thursday at Home Federal Bank, 143 W. Clark St.

Hit-and-run crash

Police received a report at 9:51 p.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of East Third Street and Frank Avenue.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report of a vehicle that was reportedly tampered with at 11:24 p.m. Thursday at 2400 Consul St.