Trailer reported stolen and other reports
Jul. 18—Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report at 11:09 a.m. Friday of a stolen trailer at 2300 Wildwood Circle.
1 cited for assault
Deputies cited Tony Lee Quickstad, 45, on assault charges at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.
1 cited for theft
Police cited Robin Marie Casebolt, 42, for theft at 12:06 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Ashley Marie McCullough, 22, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:25 p m.. Friday at 928 W. Front St.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Edgar Wayne Gutierrez, 21, on an EOD warrant at 10:04 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 11th Street and Viking Avenue.
Tire slashed on vehicle
A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 10:02 a.m. Saturday at 200 E. Third St.
Flower pots broken
Police received a report of a male who broke flower pots and items outside of 224 S. Broadway.
Burglary reported
Police received a report at 1:25 p.m. Saturday of a burglary at 321 Sibley Ave. A 55-inch television was taken.
Windows broken
Police received a report at 2:49 p.m. Saturday of kids inside an abandoned trailer breaking windows at 2315 Gene Ave.
Damage to a window was reported at 6:13 a.m. Sunday at 821 Water St.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Armando Alejandro Rojas, 30, for domestic assault at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at 414 Maurice Ave.
Fraudulent charges reported
Police received a report of fraudulent charges on a credit card at 9:50 a.m. Sunday at 429 St. Thomas Ave.