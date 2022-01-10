Trailer reported stolen and other reports

Jan. 10—A trailer was reported stolen at 9:03 p.m. Thursday at 441 W. Main St. in Glenville. The theft reportedly happened between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day.

Fraudulent unemployment claims reported

The Sheriff's Office received a report at 10:28 a.m. Thursday that someone fraudulently filed for unemployment in another person's name at 63485 110th St., Emmons.

Deputies received a report at 2:58 p.m. Thursday of possible unemployment fraud at 451 Shellrock Lane in Glenville.

Deputies received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim at 9:04 a.m. Friday at 80275 Freeborn County Road 46.

Police received a report of a false unemployment claim at 1:53 p.m. Friday at 668 Meadow Lane.

Damage reported in drive-thru

Police received a report at 10:01 p.m. Sunday of damage done to the drive-thru at 2808 Bridge Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 8:39 a.m. Sunday at 2301 E. Main St.

Window damaged

A window was reported partially broken on a vehicle at 11:53 a.m. Saturday at 1900 Sorensen Road.

Counterfeit bill reported

A $20 counterfeit bill was reported at 2:18 p.m. Friday at 2630 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Christopher Darwin Busall, 43, on a local warrant at 2:25 p.m. Friday at 217 E. Second St.

1 injured after van falls on person

One person was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after a van reportedly fell on him at 2:48 p.m. Friday at 1221 James Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Donald Francis Malinsky, 65, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Broadway and East College Street.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested James Allen Pierick, 72, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:09 p.m. Sunday at 204 Hillcrest Drive in Clarks Grove.

1 injured in crash

One person was reportedly injured after a crash at 12:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 860th Avenue.