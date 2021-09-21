Trailer Tuesdays: NBC's 'La Brea' and the most realistic sci-fi shows of all time

Autoblog

Right on cue, Ford has confirmed that the Bronco Raptor is on the way. "Ford Performance is excited to share a sneak peek of one of the Bronco special edition vehicles that will be available in 2022," says the teaser text to go along with the video you see above. From the teaser, we can clearly see that Ford will adopt a version of the Raptor-specific grille that it applies to all of its best off-road models.