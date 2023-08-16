Trailers, catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Aug. 16—Two trailers and two catalytic converters were reported stolen at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday at 74393 165th St. in Albert Lea.

Bike found

A silver Schwinn BMX bicycle was found under the West Main Street viaduct at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday.

Vehicles damaged

A windshield and hood were reported smashed on a vehicle at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 1026 Dunham St. The incident was believed to have happened within the previous hour.

Motorhome ransacked

A motorhome was reported ransacked at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle. The reporting party stated the damage had occurred somewhere between Albert Lea and Wabasha when the person was on vacation.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 28, on a local warrant at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St.

Dog reportedly attacks another dog

Police received a report at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday of a dog that had jumped a fence and attacked another person's dog at 801 Frank Ave.