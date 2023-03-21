Trailers reported stolen and other reports

Mar. 21—A flat bed trailer and a dump trailer were reported stolen at 3:41 p.m. Monday at 1353 S.E. Broadway. The theft occurred sometime within the last two months.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 9:17 a.m. Monday on 290th Street in Austin. Someone had purchased an item over the internet from someone out of state, and the picture of the item being sold had been edited.

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 9:38 a.m. Monday on South Shore Drive. Someone had fraudulently used an account.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:25 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.