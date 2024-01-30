Traill County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck by car on Interstate 29

Jan. 30—BUXTON, N.D. — A Minnesota man has been charged with DUI after his vehicle struck a Traill County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Interstate 29.

The crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, approximately 2 miles south of Buxton.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 2022 Ford Explorer was parked with emergency lights activated to warn motorists of an emergency scene and to provide traffic control. Other emergency vehicles were on the scene as well.

The Highway Patrol reports that a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Body Cota, 24, of Bemidji, "failed to take proper precautions as he approached the emergency scene." His vehicle then struck the rear of the Explorer, according to the report.

Cota, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, is charged with DUI and unlawful possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.