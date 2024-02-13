Trails Carolina staff where child died blocked social workers, NC health regulators say

Staff at a Western North Carolina wilderness therapy camp where a child died this month blocked social workers from talking to campers, state regulators are saying.

In a Feb. 12 letter to the Trails Carolina executive director, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services officials said state social workers were on site Feb. 4, the day after a 12-year-old child died at the camp located in Transylvania County community of Lake Toxaway, "but Trails Carolina prevented access to the camp’s children until Feb. 6."

A camp spokesperson, meanwhile, denied that staff did anything wrong in preventing access by Department of Social Services specialists.

It was not the first conflict between officials and camp staff since the Feb. 3 death of the child, who was brought from New York Feb. 2.

In the letter from NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary Mark Benton and Deputy Secretary Susan Osborne to camp Executive Director Jeremy Whitworth, said DSS workers, health regulators and law enforcement must have "unlimited and unannounced access" to cabins, campsites, camp staff and camp clients during ongoing investigations. The camp is licensed by NCDHHS.

"NCDHHS has several measures that Trails Carolina must put in place to ensure that any children remaining at the camp are safe and protected. Several of these actions have already been implemented by Trails Carolina as part of the investigation, and those remaining should be implemented immediately," the the health regulators said.

Along with allowing access, the other measures include stopping new camper admissions until health regulators finish their investigation, discontinuing the use of bivy bags — which are collapsible weatherproof, one-person shelter bags — and requiring at least one staff member be awake while one or more children are asleep.

Camp statement conflicts with sheriff's

Camp spokesperson Wendy D’Alessandro said DSS workers were not allowed to talk to children because parents needed to be contacted first.

"So, they never blocked access to the kids," D'Alessandro said. "One of the things that was going on was for any of the children to speak with law enforcement or state agencies, they had to ask the parents' permission. They're required by law to do that. And the parents said 'no.'"

She said the children were moved away from the scene to protect them, something state officials might have seen as trying to keep them from regulators and law enforcement.

"These kids have severe complex mental diagnosis now and moving them might hurt their mental well-being," she said.

In a Feb. 7 news release, Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby said camp staff had "not completely cooperated with the investigation." Owenby said the death appeared suspicious because it happened within 24 hours of the child's arrival and that a pathologist who conducted a Feb. 6 autopsy told investigators the death appeared "to not be natural" though the manner and cause of death had not been determined.

Transylvania County child abuse: WNC man guilty of statutory child rape, multiple child sex crimes, sentenced to 50 years

Camp officials reacted strongly, calling the sheriff's statements defamatory. In a Feb. 8 news release the camp said staff initiated life-saving efforts, called EMS and the sheriff's office and "fully cooperated with the local law enforcement’s investigation. Students "cooperated to the extent authorized by their parents," the camp said.

The camp also claimed the sheriff misconstrued the medical examiner's preliminary examination comments and that conversations with detectives and state regulators as well as preliminary reports indicated it was an "accidental death."

Owenby's spokesperson John Nicholson said the sheriff's office stood by the original comments.

The four Trails Carolina adult staff members who were assigned to the cabin where the child died were put on leave, according to Trails Carolina, which said it could not release names of the staff members.

This is the second death at the camp since 2014, when a 17-year-old Atlanta boy died of hypothermia, according to past reporting. Authorities at the time said 17-year-old Alec Sanford Lansing of Atlanta was camping with Trails Carolina and ventured off on his own through the forest.

More: Autopsy: Disagreement escalates to shooting death in Asheville, man charged with murder

Buncombe County parents charged with infant's death: records reveal investigation details

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC camp where child died blocked social workers health regulators say