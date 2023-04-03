Train carrying Coors Light and Blue Moon beer derails in Montana

A freight train carrying beer derailed in Montana, officials said, the latest of a string of rail accidents in the United States.

The train derailed Sunday near a river in in Paradise about 9 a.m., according to a press release from the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District.

Officials said about 25 cars derailed.

As of late Sunday, the department reported there was no threat to the public and no hazardous material was released.

The railcars that spilled into the river were empty or carrying Coors Light and Blue Moon beer, the agency said.

The train derailed near a river along Highway 135 about 70 miles northwest of Missoula.

No injuries were reported, but people were being asked to avoid the area.

A recent spate of train derailments

The Montana crash marks the latest in a wave of derailments over the past two months. Since a fiery Ohio derailment on Feb. 3, trains have derailed in Florida, West Virginia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Alabama, Nebraska and Washington state.

Most recently, a train derailed last week in Minnesota and forced residents in the area to evacuate.

Data shows such derailments are not unusual.

Every day, the nation's railroads move millions of tons of raw materials and finished goods around the country on about 140,000 miles of rails, but their safety record is getting new attention amid scrutiny of the East Palestine disaster.

