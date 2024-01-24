Train carrying ethanol derails in Greenville, Ohio, no leaks reported

A train carrying ethanol derailed Tuesday afternoon in a small Ohio town near the Indiana border, according to Greenville fire officials.

Officials received word shortly after noon Tuesday that five train cars total jumped the tracks shortly after leaving the Anderson's Ethanol Plant located in southeast Greenville, a town located about 40 miles northwest of Dayton.

Three of the five cars were carrying ethanol, according to a statement from Greenville Fire Department Chief Russ Thompson. It appears that none of the cars were leaking any of the ethanol, and the derailment posed no threat to the city or the surrounding areas, Thompson said.

Thompson added that the tracks are owned by the R.J. Corman Railroad Group, a privately-owned railroad service based in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

WHIO-TV 7 reported early Wednesday that the section of road closed by Tuesday's derailment reopened as cleanup continues.

There were no immediate reports of injuries as a result of the crash.

