Train carrying propane derailed near Florida airport; no leaks detected, officials say

2
Thao Nguyen and Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, USA TODAY NETWORK
·3 min read

SARASOTA, Fla. — Officials are investigating a train that derailed in Florida on Tuesday which left mangled tracks and a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of propane tipped over, the latest incident after the high-profile derailment in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this month.

The Seminole Gulf Railway train jumped its tracks near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, and fire and rescue officials said there were no reports of injuries reported and no evidence of leaks at the site.

Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Robert Bounds told the Bradenton Herald that six box cars tipped over, including one carrying 30,000 gallons of propane. Another carrying propane came off the tracks but did not tip over.

Bounds said the freight train had also been minimally staffed, the newspaper reported. Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff's Office personnel have been deployed to assist with the clearing of the tracks.

The accident comes a little less than a month after a train derailment in Ohio spewed toxic materials into the air and water and prompted federal officials to step up oversight of cleanup efforts amid widening concerns nationwide about train safety.

USA TODAY/IPSOS POLL: Most Americans say tougher regulation could have averted Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT: Just how dangerous is the Ohio derailment disaster? Why it's confusing.

What did emergency responders find?

Two of the cars were carrying propane, and four cars were carrying sheet rock, Bounds said.

Clearing the tracks may take some time since the propane must be removed from the tanker before it can be moved, according to Bounds. The Bradenton Herald reported that the significant damage from the crash could leave the railway line inoperable for multiple days.

“We are proud of our first responders,” said Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “Their quick action has helped maintain the safety and security of our citizens.”

Six train cars derailed Tuesday afternoon near 16th St. E. in Whitfield.
Are more rail accidents likely?

Industry experts and government officials have said longer trains with increased equipment, workforce cuts, and rail companies' pushback against safety rules are making trains less safe.

More rail accidents are likely to happen due to potential equipment malfunctions and the lack of rail workers providing services, according to industry experts. Heavy industry lobbying has also limited regulations on train safety in an effort to reduce costs.

The derailment near Sarasota joins a string of train derailments across the nation this month:

More than 1,000 train derailments happen every year in the U.S., according to data from the Federal Railroad Administration. But train accidents that spill hazardous materials are rare, according to a USA TODAY analysis.

The same USA TODAY analysis found that hazmat cargo violations caught during inspections of rail shippers and operators appear to be climbing.  Over the past five years, federal inspections of rail shippers and operators have flagged 36% more hazmat violations compared to the five years prior.

Contributing: Jayme Fraser, Tami Abdollah, Orlando Mayorquin, Chandra Fleming, and Sarah Bowman, USA TODAY NETWORK

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Florida train derailment: Tanker carrying propane crashes near airport

