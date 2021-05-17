Dozens of railcars pile up, catch fire after derailment in Iowa town; evacuations ordered due to ammonium nitrate cargo

A train derailed in the far northwest Iowa town of Sibley on Sunday afternoon, causing authorities to order evacuations in the area due to concern about ammonium nitrate being carried by the trains.

Aerial video of the scene shows dozens of train cars piled up with flames and a large plume of black smoke rising up from the front of the pileup. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Sibley, a town of about 3,000 people in Osceola County, is roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The N'West Iowa REVIEW reported that the derailment happened around 2 p.m., and a 5-mile radius was evacuated due to concern about ammonium nitrate being transported by the trains.

The derailment happened on a Union Pacific railroad, according to information from the Iowa Department of Transportation website.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told the Associated Press that about 47 railcars came off the tracks during the derailment, but the train crew was not injured. She said the railroad is working with local authorities and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Nate Minten of Sibley said he was at his mother’s house in town when the derailment happened to the south, at the edge of town. He posted drone footage of the train car pileup on his Facebook page.

“I could see smoke filling up a couple hundred feet at least,” Minten said. “We didn’t hear any bangs or anything.”

Minten said smoke was still visible hundreds of feet in the air from his mother’s home as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday. He said he got an emergency text about an evacuation order for Sibley, west of Second Avenue.

There was a noticeable chemical smell in the air around 5 p.m., said Jared VanderVeen, who was visiting family there on Sunday. Authorities had blocked off all roads into town, he said.

Robin Eggink and her husband, Scott, from Vinton, were visiting family and eating at a Pizza Hut outside of Sibley early Sunday afternoon when they noticed the train started slowing down. Eggink said eventually the train stopped — they assumed for some equipment or a break. After a few minutes, she and her family noticed a big cloud of smoke as they were leaving the restaurant. Her husband drove them near the site of the smoke to see what was going on.

“The fire trucks started coming around and telling everyone we have to evacuate,” Eggink said.

The train derailment happened over a bridge that collapsed, Eggink said. She said the train was split in two, on different sides of the bridge.

What is ammonium nitrate?

Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls told KIWA radio the train was hauling fertilizer and ammonium nitrate, a common, highly explosive chemical compound used to make fertilizers, explosives, matches and pyrotechnics, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The material does not readily burn but will do so if it's contaminated with combustible material, according to the biotech library, and will accelerate the burning of combustible material. If it combusts, ammonium nitrate will produce toxic oxides of nitrogen.

The derailment happened one day after 28 of 50 cars on a Union Pacific train were overturned Saturday in Albert Lea, southern Minnesota.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Sibley, Iowa train derailment: Evacuations ordered; no injuries